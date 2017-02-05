4:00pm Sun 5 February
Watch: Black Sabbath perform last show ever

That's it. That's all.

Black Sabbath have finally ended their year-long The End tour today in Birmingham, England.

Their 39-year-long career wrapped with their final ever concert in their hometown.

The performance was a live show of 15 of their songs which was also live streamed on their Facebook page.

(L-R) Tommy Clufetos, Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne, and Tony Iommi perform onstage as Black Sabbath on The End Tour. Photo / Getty
Founding members singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler all took part in the group's worldwide farewell tour which kicked off in January 2016.

In a BBC interview yesterday ahead of the final show, an emotional Osbourne said "I've been happy, I've been tearful."

"One of the proudest things I have in my heart is the fact that Black Sabbath wasn't a band that was created by some big mogul."

"It was four guys who said let's have a dream, and it came true beyond our wildest expectations."

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs onstage on The End Tour. Photo / Getty
- NZ Herald

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

