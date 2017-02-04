Alessia Cara's superb Lorde impersonation on the Tonight Show

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Lorde's singing style can be pretty hard to mimic - but the singer behind Moana's hit song How Far I'll Go, Alessia Cara has revealed her hidden talent.

On the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he challenges Cara to a game of random musical impressions and she absolutely nails it.

First she sings Skidamarink like Ariana Grande and then she has to do a Nicki Minaj impression.

But she really shines when she has to sing Baa, Baa, Black Sheep like Lorde would.

Fallon then screams with delight to his live audience yelling: "You can't top that! You can't top that! You can't top that!"

- NZ Herald