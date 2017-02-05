Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Jason Statham star in the best Super Bowl 2017 commercials

On Sunday night, the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the 51st Super Bowl. But who cares about that? It's not about the sport; it's about the commercials.

Big business these commercials are, too. It was reported last year that a 30 second commercial aired during the Super Bowl cost $50 million USD (£34 million) - it sounds a lot (like, a LOT) but it is estimated that nearly 200 million people will tune in, which is, as the old saying goes, plenty of eyeballs for your buck.

And if a company hits the right notes, a commercial can go down in history.

Remember in 1984 when Apple did their Big Brother commercial? Or in 1992, when Cindy Crawford made everyone crave an ice cold Pepsi?





But will any of this year's commercials make a similar splash? Here are some of the most eagerly anticipated Super Bowl 2017 commercials.

Nintendo

Mobile Strike

Budweiser

Snickers

Tiffany & Co

T-Mobile

Audi

Mr Clean

Buick

Kia

Mercedes

Honda

Wix.com

Intel

