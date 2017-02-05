Is Melania Trump turning into House of Cards' First Lady Claire Underwood?

There has been a lot to take in over the past couple of weeks, since Donald Trump became President of the United States.

So much, in fact, that you would be forgiven for having missed one fascinating development.

Some onlookers have observed that Trump's wife and First Lady of the United States, Melania, has a very similar style - sartorially at least - to Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), scheming wife of US President Frank Underwood in the hit Netflix series House of Cards.

Who knows where it will all end - maybe Melania, too, will broker a peace deal with Russia, as Claire Underwood so memorably did in series four of House of Cards.

Or then again, maybe she won't.

While we wait to find out, though, let's take a moment to reflect on an extraordinary case of life imitating art.

Even this brief clip from Trump's inauguration could just as easily be a classic cliffhanger from House of Cards.

Melania Trump reminds me of Claire Underwood in season 4 pic.twitter.com/dIaZBEjuli — Mohammed Albadr (@Badro_0) January 24, 2017

It's not the first time, of course, that people have noticed similarities between Melania's style and that of another high-profile figure.

After it was suggested last year that she had borrowed from one of Michelle Obama's speeches during the campaign trail, Melania was also accused of copying Kim Kardashian's style.

There have been plenty of raised eyebrows and quizzical looks on Twitter, too.

Is it me or Melania Trump looks a bit like Robin Wright's Claire Underwood. — Sekharus Bugsbane (@sekharudu) January 30, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks @MELANIATRUMP looks a little bit like Claire Underwood from House of Cards — Arthur Chen (@arthurchen23) January 25, 2017

Gotta admit, Melania Trump does low key remind me a lot of Claire Underwood — Sean (@SeanMartin96) January 24, 2017

Melania Trump, Claire Underwood. Discuss. — micah rich (@micahbrich) January 24, 2017

Melania Trump = Claire Underwood — Zach Castaneda (@zachcastaneda) January 21, 2017





- Daily Telegraph UK