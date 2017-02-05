6:44am Sun 5 February
Seeking attention, Lithuania builds Tesla virtual factory

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) " Lithuanians badly want Tesla Motors to build its next giant factory on their soil, so to grab the attention of the California tech company they built a virtual version of a facility inside the "Minecraft" video game.

Vladas Lasas, who was behind the project, says they wanted to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Lithuania "has plenty of skillful" people as well as a perfect factory site. He said Saturday that 41 computer geeks spent two days building the virtual factory in Kruonis in central Lithuania near a hydroelectric plant and two airports.

Tesla tweeted Friday: "Lithuania knows the way to our heart."

No date has been set for the announcement of where the factory " estimated to cost 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) " will be built.

