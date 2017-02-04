Guns N' Roses to rock Auckland tonight

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Slash lookalikes and ripped jeans are out in force at Auckland's Western Springs stadium this evening ahead of Guns N' Roses' much anticipated Auckland show.



It is the first time the Gunners' founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have toured New Zealand since 1993 and the fans are more than ready to rock.

With the band now in their 50s, the thousands queuing outside are a pretty well behaved bunch.

But despite a liquor ban and big police, many have been using the surrounding streets and park to sink a few beers or bourbon and Cokes.

Josh Marston, who came up from Hamilton, was animated ahead of the gig.

"What's the appeal? Realism, rockstars, old-school, attitude. Everyone's on the radio listening to Justin Bieber, listening to Katy Perry -- don't get me wrong, talented people -- but the attitude, we've lost our balls as a society. These guys are bringing it back."

Lee Dixon has been a fan for 24 years and will be seeing the band for the second time tonight.

"We're re-living our youth," he said. "They're just a fantastic band."



Not In This Lifetime is the latest tour for the band, which formed in 1985.

The group will be joined by Australian outfit Wolfmother as the supporting act.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Crowds gather for Guns n Roses concert Boozing, bust-ups and bankruptcies: Meet Meghan Markle's family, Prince Harry! Watch NZH Local Focus: Hawke's Bay's driest January since 1950

As Auckland is due to be rocked by the legendary band tonight fans will rejoice, the sun is shining.

With day one of the NRL Nines drawing to an end and the Guns N' Roses gearing up to perform at Western Springs Stadium, it is traffic mayhem on Auckland roads.

NZTA is urging fans and commuters alike to avoid delays near Eden Park and Western Springs by taking an alternative route.

"Expect long delays from CBD for traffic on Nth Wstn Mwy heading off at St Lukes off-ramp," NZTA said on Twitter.

consider taking great north rd off-ramp. ^lc https://t.co/7gchse5l2m — nzta akld & nthlnd (@nztaakl) february 4, 2017

With crowds of rugby league and rock fans expected to move from the Nines to the concert, Auckland Council and Nines promoter Downer have mapped out the best route.

The 25-minute walk starts at Eden Park before heading over Bond St Bridge, through Arch Hill Scenic Reserve to Western Springs Stadium.

Rockers from further afar fear not - free travel on event buses and trains is included with your concert ticket.

don't cry over traffic to western springs for guns n' roses on saturday catch an event bus or train instead https://t.co/fa2fbioj08 ^cv — auckland transport (@akltransport) february 1, 2017

Guns N' Roses fans will be praying for a smooth-sailing night after the band's first show got off to a shaky start in Wellington on Thursday.

Queues of thousands of fans faced a 90-minute delay in the pouring rain outside Westpac Stadium after the venue's turnstiles stopped working.

Fans faced further delays once inside the stadium, as they needed to exchange their tickets for a wristband.

Another fan said queues for drinks lasted up to 45 minutes.

A Herald reviewer said Guns N' Roses appeared on stage an hour past their scheduled 8pm start time, with the delay "unexplained".

- NZ Herald