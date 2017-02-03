Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Reps. Andre Carson, D-Ind., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Pence; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Pence; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Pence; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.