11:38am Sat 4 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Reps. Andre Carson, D-Ind., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Pence; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Pence; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Pence; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Feb 2017 11:43:40 Processing Time: 27ms