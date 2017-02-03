Matthew McConaughey says that Hollywood needs to 'embrace and shake hands' with President Trump

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Donald Trump is about as unwelcome in Hollywood these days as a wrinkly face on a starlet, but one major star appears to be giving the President an endorsement.

Matthew McConaughey says it's time for Hollywood to 'embrace and shake hands' with the fact that Donald Trump is president, the Daily Mail reports.

The Oscar winner told the BBC that Trump's rise to power is "as divisive of an inauguration" as there has ever been.

When asked by interviewer Andrew Marr if Hollywood's elite should give Trump a break, McConaughey replied, "They don't have a choice now, he's our president.

"And as divisive of a time and Inauguration as we've had, at the same time, it's time for us to embrace.

"Shake hands with this fact, be constructive with him over the next four years, at least>:

"Even those who most strongly disagree with his principals or things he's said or done, which is another thing, we'll see what he does compared to what he has said, no matter how much you disagreed along the way, it's time to think how constructive can you be."

READ MORE:

• Why top star, McConaughey, fell out with rom-coms

• The hilarious reason Matthew McConaughey won't answer to 'Matt'

Continued below.

Related Content Dominic Corry: M Night Shyamalan's Best and Worst Films Report reveals extent to which female, black and Asian directors are unrepresented in Hollywood Video Watch: Matthew McConaughey urges Hollywood to 'embrace' Trump presidency

Hours after the comments surfaced, the star was pictured heading to the gym in Beverly Hills.

He told waiting photographers that it was time to come together and embrace Donald Trump.

His controversial remarks came at a time when Hollywood is using the awards season to criticize Trump.

Many stalwarts of the industry, including Meryl Streep, have used acceptance speeches to slam the new commander-in-chief's policies.

He has become such a recurring feature on this year's awards circuit that it was reported this week the BBC might edit political speeches at the upcoming Bafta awards ceremony.

Many celebrities have also been involved in protests against his immigrant travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries and his sexist comments against women.

McConaughey is promoting his new film Gold in which he plays a businessman who discovers the precious metal in the jungles of Indonesia. The movie failed to net him any awards.

His comments come a month after he appeared in a video from W Magazine alongside dozens of celebrities, in which they jokingly sang I Will Survive about Trump.

- Daily Mail