Michael Bublé confirms in press release his son Noah is 'progressing well' with cancer treatment

Michael Bublé and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, have confirmed that their son Noah is "progressing well" during his treatment for liver cancer.

The Canadian singer shared the happy news on his Facebook page on Friday, after his sister-in-law told a journalist that the three-year-old is cancer free, the Daily Mail reports.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," Buble's statement read.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."

Argentinian journalist Tomas Dente told TV show Nosotros a la mañana this week that Noah's aunt, nutritionist Daniela Lopilato, had told him: 'The cancer has gone.'

Dente read out a message he said Lopilato had sent him after he contacted her for a comment on reports Noah was recovering from treatment for liver cancer.

Feliz cumple Noah !!! Qué rápido estás creciendo! Gracias por llegar a nuestra vida y llenarla de razones para seguir adelante siempre! #3años #weloveyou #familyfirst @michaelbuble A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 27, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Revealing the singer's sister-in-law had insisted it was up to Noah's parents to tell the world how their son was doing, he said: "I'm going to read word for word what Daniela told me because I don't want to miss out even a comma.

"She tells me, 'Yes, Noah is recovering and we're very happy that's the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so."

He added: "There's a sentence which I think is wonderful and has to do with the information a colleague of mine had received and I insist there's no official confirmation because Noah's parents haven't spoken but in principle the youngster is on the mend.

"The sentence is, 'The cancer has gone'.

Showbiz portal Teleshow also reported it had been told by sources close to Michael and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana that Noah was "free from cancer".

Lopilato appeared to distance herself from the reports last night, although she said Noah was doing well and didn't deny she had been in contact with journalists.

She tweeted: "Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to."

Michael and his wife confirmed their son's diagnosis on the singer's Facebook page in November after doctors performed a liver biopsy at a clinic in Buenos Aires.

It was previously claimed Noah has a 90 per cent chance of beating his cancer.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

In a statement released at the time, Bublé confirmed he and his wife would be putting their careers 'on hold' to devote time to Noah's recovery.

They said: 'We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US.

'We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.

'Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.'

Daniela, Luisana's eldest sister, told Argentinan magazine Gente shortly after the announcement: "If God wanted it to be discovered that way, it's because he wants to save Noah.

"Cancer is a horrible illness but we have faith in Noah being able to overcome this. We know he will. The time to start a long and very difficult treatment has come but it's got to be done.

"They say children are normally strong to put up with chemotherapy and my nephew is a warrior."

Bublé and Lopilato's families organised a mass get-together over Christmas so they could spend time with Noah in Los Angeles instead of the Canadian singer's mansion in Vancouver where they normally meet up for the festive season.

- Daily Mail