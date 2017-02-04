Kylie confirms split from fiancé Joshua Sasse amid 'suspicions about his relationship with an actress'

By RYAN SMITH, KATE THOMAS AND GERARD COUZEN

Just days ago she spoke of her excitement at taking her fiance's name when they married.



But now Kylie Minogue has called off her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse, confirming the sad news on social media as she thanked her loyal fans for their messages of concern and support.

The Australian singer was said to have thrown 29-year-old Sasse out of her West London home after he grew too close to Spanish actress Marta Milans, 34, but Kylie is yet to reveal the reason for the split, the Daily Mail reported.

Alongside a picture of a beautiful sunrise, Kylie wrote: "#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

"Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.

#thesunalwaysrises."Following Kylie's post, her fans rushed to send messages of support, including her famous friends.

Natalie Imbruglia, Paris Hilton and gossip blogger Perez Hilton were among the stars to send their well-wishes to the pop princess, posting heart emojis.

Kylie reportedly had a number of furious arguments with Joshua before travelling to France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week last month, The Sun claimed.

And it is supposedly on her return that she decided to end things with her partner - whom she met in the summer of 2015.

Miss Minogue, 48, has since taken off her engagement ring and is "heartbroken", according to the newspaper.

A source said: "She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken. She really believed he was The One. But she no longer trusts him."

Last night a spokesman for the singer declined to comment. MailOnline has contacted representatives for both Joshua and Marta and is awaiting comment.

Sasse is said to have bonded with Miss Milans while filming TV series No Tomorrow in Canada last year.

A source who worked on the show told The Sun it was "well known" that the pair had been close.

Marta, 34, was born and raised in Madrid and is reportedly fluent in seven languages, including Russian.

She's also involved with Art of Elysium, an artists' charity which helps sick and developmentally challenged children both in New York and LA.

Marta likes to sing, is an expert yoga practitioner and supports Real Madrid.

After graduating from New York University with a double major in Acting and Art History, she found work in local theatre productions.

Marta's family said on Friday they knew nothing about her supposed close friendship with Kylie's ex Joshua.

Her brother Alfonso said when asked about the reports Joshua's increasing closeness with Madrid-born Marta were to blame: "I have no idea what you're talking about, no idea at all.

"I know who Kylie Minogue is of course but I don't know where my sister comes into all this. It's something that's totally foreign to me.

"I haven't got anything to say because I don't know anything. If I did, I doubt I would say anything anyway.

"Knowing my dad, he would probably just hang up the phone if he got asked about something like this."

Marta, who is better known abroad than in her home country, is one of three children born to millionaire landowner and dairy farmer Alfonso Perez-Andujar and his sculptor wife Maria.

The 34-year-old, who is believed to act under a stage name rather than her birth name, is the eldest child.

Her younger brother, a physicist who shares his dad's first name, did a masters degree in wind energy in Denmark before returning to Spain.

The youngest sibling - called Gadea - was the inspiration for the organic goats cheese which the family make called Santa Gadea and which Marta often references on her social media sites.

Gadea studied Marine Biology at the University of Hawaii. She describes herself on social media as a biacoustic researcher.

The family patriarch, the owner and director of the company Santa Gadea and Fuentemorera, owns a 2,000-acre farm in the northern Spanish province of Burgos where the family cheese is produced.

The company website says the'misty valley' where the organic farm is hidden has seen "battles waged on horseback and knights forcing kings to swear oaths."The farm is home to 1,200 goats said to sleep inside a 'magnificent construction of French design' fed on organic crops with no trace of chemical fertilisers.

The goats produce around 3,000 litres of milk a day which is used to make 3,000 to 4,000 pieces of cheese on a daily basis.

Around 250 acres is given over to feeding the animals on the farm, which boasts of making its own compost in a completely natural way.

Four solar farms and and a wind farm on the estate makes it energy self-sufficient.

The land has also been reforested with 120,000 trees, including cherry and walnut trees since it was purchased by the family.

Their sustainable approach to their business is clear from the messages they put on their website which include the motto: "Less carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere."

They also proclaim: "At Santa Gadea we know there's no Planet B, so ours is a strong commitment to nature. Santa Gadea has a negative carbon footprint."

Meanwhile, there are also big changes afoot in Kylie's professional life, as she announced on Thursday that she's signed a new deal with BMG record label - home to such stars as Bruno Mars, M.I.A. and Frank Ocean.

She told fans in her Instagram announcement: "#lovers ... So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record."

Representatives at BMG later took to Twitter to write: "Hello @kylieminogue!! We can't get you out of our heads! Let's hear it for new music from this!"

And fans can expect some of her recent heartbreak to make it onto her upcoming album, as she told the Evening Standard in December that she didn't plan to shy away from tracks that aren't as typically upbeat as her past material.

She said: "What's worked well for me in the past is pop dance, obviously, melodies, emotional themes. I think most people think of my songs as joyful. But it doesn't have to be just about joy - it can be sparkling melancholy.

"I don't think I've ever used those words together before, I'm going to use it! And a slice of the unexpected, which we did with something like (2003 track) Slow."

News of the split comes just after a pre-recorded interview was shown on ITV's This Morning on Tuesday during which Kylie talked about her wedding plans.

She joked that they would differ from those of her former neighbours character Charlene who she tied the knot with Scott (Jason Donovan).

She said: "I'm taking no inspiration from Charlene's wedding dress. It was of the time. We laugh about it now.

"But I have to say, the gyp flowers she wore in her hair. I don't mind those if they are done properly."And in a recent interview with YOU magazine, she revealed plans to take Joshua's surname once they tied the knot.

She said: "Sasse is a great name. Kylie Sasse is a great name. It's a great stage name. Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue.

"I'll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere. Taking a different name makes a statement...

"Nobody wants to be Mr Minogue. It takes a very strong man to put themselves in that position and I fully appreciate that.

"The world around you sees it differently and a lot of guys can't deal with that. When I look into Josh's eyes, he is all I see and that makes me very happy.

"There's a line in the movie Notting Hill that I always think of, when Julia Roberts is talking to Hugh Grant, and she says, "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." For me, it's that simple."

The singer insisted there was "no rush" to tie the knot as she gushed about her stunning engagement ring, which she said is "exactly the right ring" for her.

She explained: "[There's] no rush. I'm happy enjoying being engaged, it's a lovely time we have together. There's no pressure. My mum isn't buying a hat. Everyone is very happy for us as we are. My parents love him. Everybody in my family thinks he's wonderful ...

"Josh told me [the ring] was made in 1908. For me, it is perfect. I'm not the sort of girl who would wear a solitaire. He got exactly the right ring for me. I love it. I love wearing it and I love what it represents."

The couple met in 2015, on the set of US TV show Galavant and, months later in February 2016, they publicly announced their engagement.

Family is important to Joshua, who became a dad at the age of 25 when his then girlfriend Francesca Cini gave birth to Sebastian, now two.

Despite splitting from the Italian-born brunette shortly after the birth, Josh is still a hands-on dad.

His passion for fatherhood stems in part from the fact that he was only five when his own father died.

Poet and adventurer Dominic Sasse was on a flight to Nepal which crashed into a hill killing all 167 passengers on board.

Josh has a tattoo of the number 37 - his dad's age when he died - as a reminder "to live life every day because it might end at any moment".

His mum Mary later remarried and sent Josh to board at the £10,000-a-year Shrewsbury School, where he picked up a love for acting.

After studying performing arts at college in Surrey and Exeter, he landed a role in the 2010 gangster film Big I Am. Since then he has starred in Mamma Mia! in the West End and horror film Frankenstein's Army, but is best known for his role in the musical comedy Galavant, where he met Kylie.

Meanwhile, Kylie's hopes of starting a family of her own have been possibly dealt another blow.

During an interview with The Sunday Telegraph in January, the singer's sister Dannii, who has a six-year-old son, said Kylie was the one who wanted kids growing up.

She previously said: "It's a great sadness for her, it's a great sadness for me and it's also made me really understand how blessed I was to be a mother."After going public with Joshua in 2015, Kylie said at the time it would be "incredible" if the couple started a family of their own.

And speaking just weeks before her sister's alleged split, Dannii was still optimistic that her sibling would become a mother one day.

"Kylie wrote a song called 'Flower' about how she feels about motherhood. It's so beautiful it makes me cry. But you just don't know what is going to happen in life," Dannii told The Sunday Telegraph.

According to Dannii, her sister always showed maternal instincts while she was the one who "never" wanted children. But she admits her son Ethan is the "sunshine" in her life today.

- Daily Mail