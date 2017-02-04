New book details old New Orleans' hooker directories

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " A big, new book describes the pocket-sized directories of New Orleans prostitutes published a century or more ago, when the city had a legal red-light district.

Pamela Arceneaux, author of "Guidebooks to Sin," says it's the ads for brothels, saloons, liquor brands and hangover cures that make the booklets so interesting.

She says they show how madams described their houses and "offer a glimpse of what a night in Storyville might have been like."

"Fun is the watchword" is repeated in ads for numerous brothels. So is "a visit will teach more than pen can describe."

The area got the name Storyville because Alderman Sidney Story wrote the 1897 ordinance restricting prostitution to 16 blocks just outside the French Quarter.

