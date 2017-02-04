Europeans ask "Who's 2nd?" after Trump slogan "America 1st"

BERLIN (AP) " The Dutch started it with a sidesplitting video, now other European countries are getting in on the act.

Broadcasters across the continent are publishing satirical videos directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, asking for their country to be second if he keeps insisting on "America first."

Swiss public broadcaster SRF touts "big fat mountains" and plentiful gold reserves in its pitch to Trump, who used to host "The Apprentice" reality show.

A video by Portugal's RTP television notes the country's "huge, enormous beaches. You don't even have to take your spray tan."

Several videos take more serious satirical digs, with Germany's entry claiming that Adolf Hitler "made Germany great again."

It wasn't immediately clear Friday whether the videos, collected on a website called 'Every Second Counts ,' were a concerted effort.