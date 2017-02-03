Drake offers refunds after supporting act Travis Scott falls down hole at concert

Rapper Drake has offered to refund fans who attended a show at The O2 in London last night after his special guest Travis Scott fell down a hole during the performance.

The 30-year-old Canadian invited Scott on stage to perform his song Goosebumps, only for the hip hop artist to fall down a trap door.

Drake then helped his friend, who escaped serious injury, clamber out of the hole before they finished the song for the 20,000 fans inside the arena.

Travis Scott fell at Drake LMAO pic.twitter.com/My7Fc9T6xx — Ashley Keep (@ashkeeps) 1 February 2017

He reportedly damaged a massive globe prop which was meant to emerge from the middle of the stage after taking the tumble.

Videos showing the fall from different angles were posted on social media, one fan wrote: ".@Drake helps @trvisXX after falling through the hole in center stage and continues Goosebumps in an epic fashion."

Another posted: "Can you believe Travis Scott fell down the hole and broke the globe and Drake gave us all a refund."

Drake later told the audience: "I'm doing this s--t for free tonight."

He added: "London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show!"

Scott tweeted after the show: "That s--t in London is wild."

"By far one of the most turnt and epic s--t ever..."

Drake is currently on his Boy Meets World tour, with 17 shows scheduled for the UK.

The One Dance rapper has made headlines in recent weeks for his unexpected romance with fellow singer Jennifer Lopez.

