Guns N' Roses praise 'too cool' fans for weathering 'wet and wild' show

Guns N Roses performing at the Sydney Telstra 500 Grand Finale. Photo / Supplied
After Guns N' Roses fans were locked outside of Wellington's Westpac Stadium for nearly two hours at Thursday's show, the band has sung their praises.

Taking to social media today, Gunners bassist Duff McKagan praised Kiwi fans in the capital saying "you all showed what this town is made of".


The band's official Twitter account also posted a thank you:


And legendary guitarist Slash took to Twitter to say: "Wellington, that was a wet and wild show for sure. You guys kick ass [for] sticking it out for 2.5 hours. Awesome f***ing crowd, Cheers!"

The "wet and wild" lockout occurred after the venue turnstiles malfunctioned, disabling people from getting through. By the time they got in, the opening act was already on stage.

To make matters worse, fans then had to wait even longer as Guns N' Roses didn't appear on stage until an hour after they were meant to.

And while the only acknowledgement at the time was for the band to announce that they "put the punk in punctuality", they've now proven to fans that they're grateful to them for waiting.


Guns N' Roses are playing a second show on Saturday night at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium.

