Elemeno P are reuniting to play two more New Zealand shows this March

It's been nearly a decade since their last album and some four years since they last played live together, but Elemeno P are finally reuniting and they're making the most of it.

As well as their much-hyped appearance at Wellington's Homegrown festival, the band recently announced an extra two dates in Auckland and Christchurch.

The four-piece released three albums between 2003 and 2008, making waves with pop-grunge anthems like Fast Times in Tahoe, Verona and Every Day's a Saturday.

And while they've performed occasionally ever since, their appearance at Homegrown will be their first show since 2013. Given how far some of them are travelling, it's unsurprising they're planning on knocking out a couple more shows while they're all here.

Drummer Scotty Pearson and bassist Lani Purkis still live here in New Zealand, but guitarist Justyn Pilbrow and singer/frontman Dave Gibson are coming all the way from the US.

Pearson says: "Its hard to get us all together in one place. We are a great little family and respect and love and disrespect each other so being together is great fun but it's hard logistically and financially."

So after playing Homegrown in Wellington on March 4, Elemeno P will play Auckland's Kings Arms Tavern on March 10 and Christchurch's Blue Smoke on March 11.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventfinda.

- NZ Herald