Nicki Minaj has $274k worth of jewellery stolen from her Los Angeles mansion

Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles mansion has be raided by thieves, according to TMZ.

Not only was NZ$274,000 worth of jewellery and other property stolen from the posh home, which she has been renting for $41,000 a month, but the place was 'trashed,' the Daily Mail reports.

No suspects have been arrested yet, but police believe the crime may have been committed by someone who knows the 34-year-old Anaconda singer.

Police are now looking for surveillance video.

The singer was out of town when the home invasion happened. The burglary was reported by her team earlier this week, it was alleged.

As far as the burglary, police told the site the 11,500 sq. ft home was 'totally trashed.'

The police source said: 'The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house ... almost as if they were frantically looking for something.'

Other sources told TMZ the damage 'looks like it was personal.'

The insider said: 'They vandalized certain items in the house ... destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture ... and even cut up Nicki's clothing.'

There were signs of forced entry.

The singer has not yet commented on the alleged robbery. She did post a photo to social media the day after the incident of her in the studio. She is rumoured to be releasing a new album this year.

It is not the first time Minaj has been struck by crime. Her cousin was shot and killed in Brooklyn back in 2011, while a member of her tour crew was killed in a bar fight in 2015 that injured a fellow roadie.

- Daily Mail