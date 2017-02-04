Win tickets to Marley Tribute show

By - Northern Advocate

Northlanders love Bob Marley, with the reggae legend a favourite for many.

For some though that passion has been taken too far, with 10 large signs advertising the February 17 Marley Tribute concert at Kainui Road Vineyard, near Kerikeri, being stolen.

The tribute concert, featuring the NZ All-Stars - with members of

Katchafire, Kora and Supergroove, along with Warren Maxwell (Whangarei), Jason Norris (Kaitaia), Tiki Taane, Boh Runga, Annie Crummer and Anna Coddington - has proved popular everywhere it has played.

And today the Northern Advocate and promoters Jacman Entertainment are giving away a double VIP pass for the Kerikeri show.

The VIP section is a reserved area, with a marquee, its own bar and portaloos to the left in front of the main stage.

It has a great view and people love it because they can arrive and not worry about finding a spot or queuing for drinks of toilets. There are also bar leaners and seating, and people can bring their own beach chairs or picnic blankets too.

VIP customers have a reserved parking area opposite the venue near the entry, meaning a shorter walk to the VIP Express Entry.

Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981, but his musical legacy has endured and new fans get into his reggae vibe every year.

• To enter our competition tell us when Bob Marley died and email your answer, including your name and contact telephone number, to reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz.