Super Bowl 2017: Highlights of this year's $6.8 million-plus commercials

An avocado hypnotist, a stranded Melissa McCarthy and Oscar-winning directors - these are among the ads set to screen during the Super Bowl.

The TV commercials that air during the NFL broadcast rival (well, almost) what happens on the field.

The cost alone is enough to rival a top footballer's salary. An ad that airs during the Super Bowl costs US $5 million for 30-seconds, according to the New York Times.

Snickers, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Heinz and Australian booze brand Yellow Tail Wines have forked out serious cash to advertise during the Super Bowl on Monday.

Here are some of the highlights.

JUSTIN BIEBER FOR T-MOBILE

Justin Bieber plays a "celebration expert" that tracks how celebratory dances have evolved from the caveman era through to touchdown moves.

Bieber joins the likes of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Drake as celebrities who have done a T-Mobile commercial recently. (Drake's was their Super Bowl offering last year.)

TIFFANY AND CO

The jewellery company is tapping Super Bowl LI halftime performer Lady Gaga for their spot.





WIX.COM

The website builder's ad answers a very important question: What happens when Wonder Woman meets The Transporter?





BUICK

Cam Newton plays Pee Wee football and Miranda Kerr turns up to coach the NFL star.





BUDWEISER

One of Budweiser's new Super Bowl ads isn't shying away from current political events. Their ad, "Born the Hard Way," tells the story of how the Anheuser-Busch brewing company first came to be - a story that starts with Adolphus Busch leaving Germany in 1857 to immigrate to America.





YELLOW TAIL WINES

There'll be an Aussie flavour when Yellow Tail Wine's ad airs during the Super Bowl, starring a kangaroo - who acts as a barbecue chef and a DJ - and a bikini-clad model.





AVOS FROM MEXICO

A psychedelic-inspired commercial for Avocados From Mexico, starring Hollywood comedian Jon Lovitz, is also on the Super Bowl schedule.





LEXUS

Sia's song Move Your Body is the soundtrack to Lexus' ad this year.





MERCEDES

Mercedes-Benz enlisted Oscar-winning directors Ethan and Joel Coen to make their minute-long ad for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, starring Peter Fonda.





SQUARESPACE

John Malkovich is in the expletive-laden 77-second ad for Squarespace, where he comically fights for the rights to the domain johnmalkovich.com.





WIX.COM

Jason Statham and Gal Gadot are in full action mode in Wix.com's commercial.





KIA

Melissa McCarthy is rugged up and lost (very lost) in Kia's ad.

- news.com.au