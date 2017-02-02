Sales soar for Milo book 'Dangerous'; publisher mum on tour

NEW YORK (AP) " Sales are soaring for the upcoming book by incendiary right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Details of his promotional tour, assuming there is one, are a mystery for now.

A spokeswoman for Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, declined comment Thursday when asked where Yiannopoulos was expected to appear on behalf of "Dangerous." The book is scheduled to come out March 14 and was in the top 10 on Amazon as of Thursday afternoon, the day after violent protests led the University of California, Berkeley to cancel a scheduled talk by Yiannopoulos.

The book deal for the Breitbart editor was greeted with immediate anger when announced in late December. Hundreds of authors have objected and one writer, Roxane Gay, withdrew a book she had planned for Simon & Schuster.