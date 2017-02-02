Gig review: Panic! at the Disco live at Vector Arena, Auckland

I'm supposed to give a detailed run down of the Panic! at the Disco show but honestly, I'm not entirely sure what happened.

Usually I make some notes, keep track of the set list and try to maintain some semblance of professionalism. That Panic! made me lose control of all of that, says a lot.

READ MORE:

• Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will make fans fall in love again

It was maybe the first show I've been to where the crowd has cheered equally as loud for the old hits as for the new, and they sang every word along with frontman Brendon Urie, right down to the ad-libs and back up vocals.

The set kicked off with Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time which, with its punchy pop music, stadium anthem beat and high notes for Urie to belt out, was probably the best song they could've opened with.

Urie made his way through songs spanning the band's five-album catalogue from their nearly 14 years in the business, including popular classics I Write Sins Not Tragedies, Nine in the Afternoon, Miss Jackson and more.

Fans pressed against the barrier in a crush so intense security was having to distribute water half way through the opening act, and the first fan had to be pulled from the crowd before Panic! even took to the stage.

A video posted by Siena Yates (@sienaddy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:34am PST

Continued below.

Related Content Old-fashioned cherry cake just the thing for Valentine's 'Hutjoy' and a busted knee on Shania Twain's Kiwi trail Watch NZH Local Focus: WW2 era DC3 lands in Whanganui

Fans continued to be pulled out of the crowd throughout the show, some walking away crying, others having to be carried out.

But Urie raged on, dancing on the points of his toes, swinging his arms around wildly and back flipping from the drum platform.

And the man can sing. His rendition of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody brought the house down as he hit all of Freddie Mercury's high notes and continued to nail falsettos and screams throughout the set.

A video posted by Rachel Bache (@rachelbache) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:22am PST

He also knows his audience; taking their gifts with him on stage, dabbing, referencing the popular "cash me outside" meme, declaring his love for them and welcoming their adoration.

He didn't leave the stage before an encore, opting to just throw in an extra song instead of wasting time going offstage, and - fittingly - rounded out the set with Victorious.

Urie's come a long way from the early Panic! days, embracing a pop/soul/jazz/funk sound and boasting vocal skills leagues apart from where he started.

Tonight we are victorious! // @panicatthedisco // #panicatthedisco #panic #concert #vectorarena #livemusic A video posted by Rachel Bache (@rachelbache) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:51am PST

- NZ Herald