Kim Kardashian insisted on 24 hour security post-robbery

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Kim Kardashian West urged her family to hire round-the-clock security after being robbed at gunpoint.

The 36-year-old beauty was left traumatised after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, last October and after stepping up security in a bid to feel safer in the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and 13-month-old Saint, she implored her mother Kris Jenner and siblings to do the same.

In a clip for the upcoming new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an emotional told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: "We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7."

However, the move didn't go down to well with her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner.

She said: "I told everyone a million times I hate when they follow me."

Kris told the model: "I'm just trying to make sure you're protected."

Last month 17 people were arrested in connection with the robbery, including Kardashian's driver.

READ MORE:

• Millions watched Kim Kardashian's big return to social media

• 'You can read between the lines' on who leaked Kim Kardashian sex tape



Meanwhile, Scott Disick told Khloe that he will "never" get over Kourtney, the mother of his three children Mason, six, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, despite splitting over a year ago.

Continued below.

Related Content S Club 7 is now S Club 3, so what happened to the other four? After Beyonce and Jay-Z, here are 10 other celebrity couples to have twins Video Watch: 16 arrests connected to Kim Kardashian robbery

The teaser showed him telling his sister-in-law: "I would never be over her, she's the love of my life."

Khloe asked Scott: "Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?"

Visibly embarrassed, he insisted: "We didn't kiss."

Khloe then quipped: "You told me you kissed!"

Despite speculation Kourtney, 37, and Scott were getting back together, the 33-year-old entrepreneur was spotted cosying up to a model in Miami earlier this week but insiders insisted his former partner wasn't upset by the pictures.

A source said "Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up.

"There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now."