Beyonce breaks record on Instagram with baby bump picture

Beyonce has broken the record for the most-liked Instagram post ever.

Beyonce announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Surrounded by flowers and clad in a sweeping green veil, Queen Bey shows off her baby bump in the Madonna-inspired photo.

The photo won her the record for most-liked post ever, attracting more than 8 million likes and counting.

She got more than four million likes in the first two hours after posting.

And it took just seven hours to surpass a post by fellow pop-star Selena Gomez that has racked up 6.3 million likes with a picture of her with a Coke bottle and her song lyrics "You're the spark" since last summer.

Additional photos of the pregnant superstar are posted on her website, including one of her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy kissing her tummy.