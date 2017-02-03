Clive Davis documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) " The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will kick off with a night honoring legendary music producer Clive Davis.

The New York festival on Thursday announced that its opening film will be the documentary "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives." The April 19 premiere at Radio City Music Hall will be followed by a concert featuring some of the artists he signed: Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Directed by Chris Perkel, the film chronicles Davis' rise in the music industry.

Tribeca has frequently turned to the music world to launch its film festival. Previous editions were begun with documentary-and-concert combos with Elton John, Nas and the National.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19 to April 30.