Guns N' Roses concert off to shaky start at Westpac Stadium after fans locked out

Fans are finally being allowed into the Wellington Guns N' Roses concert, but it's slow progress.

Queues of thousands of fans had stretched over 200m at Westpac Stadium, after a 90 minute delay in opening the gates.

Sources blamed a technical problem with the turnstiles.

There's now movement, but cold and wet fans won't be getting inside in a hurry.

While the turnstiles appear to be fixed, each fan still needs to exchange their ticket for a wristband, meaning the queue to get inside is crawling.

Earlier, gates were due to open at 5pm, but there was no movement, after what sources described as a problem with the turnstiles.

Stadium security wasn't able to offer any timeline for when the problem would be fixed.

Lines stretched back around 200m.

The first act, Wolfmother, was due to take the stage at 6.45pm.

Being locked out in the driving rain left fans dispirited. Matt said it wasn't the best way to spend his evening.

"Yeah I'm keen to see the show, but it's pretty cold eh.

"Hope they get those gates open soon, because I didn't bring a jacket."

- NZ Herald