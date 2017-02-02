Jason Gunn thanks fans after heart attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Popular broadcaster Jason Gunn says he is still trying to get his head around the idea he has had a heart attack, but has thanked the public for their support.

Gunn was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack while he was at the gym on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old and his family released a statement this afternoon, saying it was one of the "scariest moments of their lives.''

"I still haven't completely got my head around the fact I've had a major heart attack,'' Gunn said.

"I didn't think I was in the running for one of these but it turns out we all can be and I've realised I can never take my wonderful life for granted."

Gunn's family said the heart attack came as "a complete shock.''

They thanked everyone for kind messages of support over the last few days.

"Everyone is happy to report that he is making an excellent recovery in Christchurch Hospital,'' the statement said.

It was revealed Gunn's full recovery would depend on total rest over the next few weeks.

His family also praised medical staff for their help following the scare.

"The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to Jason's doctor and the St John paramedics as well as the outstanding team at Christchurch Hospital for their swift actions and highly professional treatment and care.''

