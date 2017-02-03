Waitangi weekend quiz: Which big gig is for you?

If you think Guns n' Roses is the only band reuniting this weekend then, boy, are you in for a shock.

This weekend, 90s legends Atomic Kitten, B*witched, Liberty X and S Club 3 - no, we don't have happened to the other four either - all play Auckland's ASB Theatre.

But wait, there's more! If you're after a more sophisticated night out, music veteran and official Friend-of-The-Beatles, James Taylor and his All Star Band will play Vector Arena on Saturday night before heading to Napier's Church Road Winery on Sunday.

Those after a more chilled vibe should head to Tauranga for the One Love festival, or to party like a millennial, head to Great Lake Taupo for Flochella - NZ's first floating music festival. The best part? It's totally free, thanks to ZM.

Not sure which gig is your bag? Take our handy quiz.

TICKETS:

Guns n' Roses: From $89.80

Atomic Kitten, B*witched, S Club 3 and Liberty X: From $79.90

James Taylor and his All Star Band: From $129.90

One Love Festival: Sold out

Flochella: FREE

