Here are the funniest Beyonce pregnancy memes

Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins. Photo / Instagram
Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and for her legions of fans, all is right in the world (at least for a moment).

Since announcing her pregnancy via - what else - the medium of Instagram maternity photo shoot this morning, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the news, much of it hilarious, as her fanbase goes into meltdown.

First of all: That announcement. The pregnancy photo shoot. Even the caption.So Beyonce.







Meanwhile, what's going to happen about Coachella? Bey's headlining the music festival, taking place three months from now. She's gonna be real, real preggers by then.






- news.com.au

