The feud between Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger continues

By Emily Heil

The war of words between the current host of Celebrity Apprentice and the previous one continues.

Of course this is no random reality-star war: We're talking about former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Donald Trump, respectively.

Schwarzenegger on Monday said Trump's executive order banning immigrants' entry to the United States was "badly vetted" (that's an oft-heard criticism) and "makes us look stupid" (that's a flourish) in an interview with Extra's Mario Lopez.

"Donald Trump makes america look stupid"

-Arnold Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/XCX29hI8eT — Jon Ekerwald (@JonEkerwald) February 1, 2017

The Austrian-born actor-turned-pol-turned-host noted that, at one time, he was a green-card holder, like some people affected by Trump's order. "I was in that position," Schwarzenegger said.

"It's crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there."

His criticism followed a public spat between the two men in January, which began when the then-president-elect tweeted taunts about how the Apprentice ratings had suffered since he left.

Trump called himself a "ratings machine" compared with Schwarzenegger. "But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," Trump concluded.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger pulled no punches and swung back, hinting that the president-elect should get back to work. "I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings," he wrote.

- Washington Post