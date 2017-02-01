JK Rowling responds to angry Trump-supporting critics with sassy comebacks

It looks like a number of Trump supporters will need to check themselves into the hospital wing at Hogwarts, because JK Rowling is burning them all.

The Harry Potter author smacked down someone on Twitter who appeared angry at her statement about Mike Pence.

The author replied to someone who said they were going to burn her books and films in response to her tweeting a Bible verse at the Vice President.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 31 January 2017

They said: "Glad I caught this article on Yahoo. Now I will burn your books and movies too".

And she replied: "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter".

The article the angered Twitter user appeared to be referring to was one which made the rounds on social media.

It described how after Mike Pence tweeted: "Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional", she replied: "'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?' Matthew 16:26".

This split opinion on social media, with many applauding her for using the Bible against a conservative Christian.

Her comment was retweeted over 31,000 times.

Another Twitter user who tried to take down the author with their own Biblical passage was similarly smacked down.

I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 30 January 2017

It has become a trend for Rowling to respond to her critics on social media, firing off sassy insults that would make Fred and George proud.

*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 30 January 2017

Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 30 January 2017

She is one of many celebrities have responded to Donald Trump's travel ban over the past few days.

Performers including singers Sia and Grimes have matched donations to civil rights and pro-Muslim causes.

Between them and their supporters, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised.

The ban was also referenced multiple times at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Monday, with stars such as Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson and Julia Louis-Dreyfus using speeches to criticise Trum's actions.

