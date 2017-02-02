8:10am Thu 2 February
Beyonce announces she is expecting twins

Beyonce has made an announcement to her fans via Instagram. Photo / Getty
Pop star Beyonce Knowles has announced via her Instagram account that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Captioning an image that reveals her baby bump, she writes: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

The twins will be siblings for Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 4.

Since the post was shared it has received 1.2 million likes and over 97, 000 comments from fans and well-wishers offering support for a healthy pregnancy while others admitted to "screaming in the middle of class" upon discovering the news.

- NZ Herald

