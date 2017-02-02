7:57am Thu 2 February
'Game of Thrones' actor dwarfs his bodyguards, sends Twitter into meltdown

Actor Jason Momoa towers over two of his bodyguards.
He may be an imposing figure, but Jason Momoa unwittingly supplied the Internet with some light relief when he stepped out with two bodyguards recently.

The 6-foot-4 actor, famous for playing warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, towers over the two men with him in the image, leading Twitter user @IcecreamGenius to wonder who was actually playing the role of protector.


Other Twitter users also saw the funny side of the image and added their own tweets commenting on the humorous pic.






