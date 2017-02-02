'Game of Thrones' actor dwarfs his bodyguards, sends Twitter into meltdown

He may be an imposing figure, but Jason Momoa unwittingly supplied the Internet with some light relief when he stepped out with two bodyguards recently.

The 6-foot-4 actor, famous for playing warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, towers over the two men with him in the image, leading Twitter user @IcecreamGenius to wonder who was actually playing the role of protector.

one day i wanna be so jacked that my professional bodyguards look like minibosses you have to beat before you can fight me pic.twitter.com/K4B8rFaeLD — Conor (@IcecreamGenius) January 27, 2017

Other Twitter users also saw the funny side of the image and added their own tweets commenting on the humorous pic.

@IcecreamGenius @Bartzebest extra points for the security detail looking like clones — FFXV- Ch.13 (@JlnFrancisco) January 29, 2017

@IcecreamGenius The guy on the left is looking at the camera like "I agree this is silly, but I gotta get paid." — Hicerion (@Hicerion) January 28, 2017

.@IcecreamGenius If you kill one of them, he waves his hand a few moves later and resurrects them. — OkGetsu (@OKGetsu) January 29, 2017

@IcecreamGenius @heypayattn Jason looks like he could pick one of those guards up in each hand. — B_Sharp (@DoubleDumas) January 28, 2017