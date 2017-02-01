The Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra to play Harry Potter concerts

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as for the first time ever in New Zealand, a symphony orchestra will perform the music from the film series live in concert.

The Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series in July.

Shows will take place at Auckland's Vector Arena on July 2 and the Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on July 5.

The live orchestras will perform every note from the popular first film of the Harry Potter franchise while the film itself plays on a 40-foot screen.

The Harry Potter Film Concert comes from JK Rowling's Wizarding World and has only been running since June last year.

Justin Freer, producer/conductor of the concert series says: "The Harry Potter film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

"It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event."

For more information, visit harrypotterinconcert.com, and for tickets, see mjrpresents.com.

- NZ Herald