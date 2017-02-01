'Kim Dotcom: Caught In the Web' documentary will get its world premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival

A new documentary about Kim Dotcom is getting its world premiere at this year's South By Southwest Film Festival in March.

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web, will screen in the Documentary Spotlight section of the festival, providing a look into the "larger-than-life story of Kim Dotcom, the 'most wanted man online'".

READ MORE:

• The Kiwi stars taking on Trump

• Cricket commentator keeps broadcasting during vasectomy

The film was directed by Kiwi Annie Goldson and has been around three years in the making. According to the SXSW synopsis, it will document the "battle between Dotcom and the US Government and entertainment industry ...

one that goes to the heart of ownership, privacy and piracy in the digital age".

"Is he a bit-stream pirate or a folk hero? An underdog taking on the US superpower or a thief? A wealthy businessman or a freedom-loving anarchist? Most likely all these things at once."

Dotcom had his assets frozen after he was arrested in January 20, 2012 for alleged copyright offences.

He and his associates, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato have been locked in a protracted legal battle over the case ever since.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and two kinds of criminal copyright infringement based on an FBI investigation going back to 2010.

- NZ Herald