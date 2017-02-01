Model Gemma Ward has given birth to second baby

Model Gemma Ward has given birth to her second child with partner David Letts.

The couple, who already have a daughter born in December 2013, welcomed the baby boy into the world with Letts sharing a video of the new arrival on his Instagram account.

Last days with the bump thanks for the @dotheinstathinghy A photo posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

In the video the crying baby is cradled by Ward, with three-year-old Naia trying to comfort her new brother.

The boy's name is yet to be revealed, but if the pair go in the same direction of their first born it is likely to be something a little different.

Bonjour Biarritz @letttsy A photo posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on May 31, 2015 at 7:27am PDT

Ward previously said motherhood made her feel strong, and made her appreciate her career.

The Perth-born beauty, who was discovered as a model at the age of 15, currently lives in New York.





Happy Happy Fathers Day in Aus! Best day Thanks for being such a @letttsy A photo posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on Sep 3, 2016 at 11:13pm PDT

She was named the world's 10th highest earning model by Forbes in 2007 but quit the industry only to make a triumphant return in 2014.

Yay! So excited to be on the cover of the next Australian Vogue! Thanks so much @vogueaustralia @centenera @lachlanbailey A photo posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on Dec 12, 2015 at 1:33pm PST

