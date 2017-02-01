Christina Applegate revealed an abusive past after being accused of being 'out of touch'

Christina Applegate has hit back at Twitter trolls who said as a celebrity, she should stop talking about politics and "can't have a voice".

She said: "[It's] weird to me when you say I can't have a voice. I'm also a mother, a daughter and a human. I was birthed the same way you were."

But one Twitter user accused her of being "completely out of touch with average American citizens", Applegate gave up trying to pull her punches, responding with a series of tweets so expletive-heavy she later had to apologise for them.

weird to me when you say I can't have a voice .I'm also a mother,a daughter and a human.i was birthed the same way you were — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 31, 2017

She responded: "No, I'm sorry! F**k you. I am a human being. I am an American. You have no idea of my life and what I have been through.

"I grew up in an abusive home. Now I make it public. Don't you dare say I don't understand. Don't you dare say I don't understand the struggles. We lived on food stamps. Don't you dare say I don't know," she wrote.

I grew up on an abusive home. Now I make it public. Don't you dare say I don't understand. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 31, 2017

"Don't you dare say that because I made a life for me and my single mother I don't understand. Don't you dare say that I don't get it. Because I am an actress I don't get it. That's f**ked up."

She then went on to apologise for her "outburst" saying: "I'm just trying to deal with everything...as a mum I just want a safe place for her. I'm sorry for my language".

