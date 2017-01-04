Ray J: 'You can read between the lines' on who leaked Kim Kardashian sex tape

Kim Kardashian's sex tape partner, Ray J, has hinted that the reality star's 'momager' Kris Jenner may have been behind the 'leak'.

The 36-year-old was notoriously with Kardashian in 2003 when a sex tape of them leaked to the media.

Now, the rapper is telling Heat magazine what many had suspected for a long time - that the tape was leaked to help Kardashian become famous.

Asked if his ex is "obsessed with fame", he replied. "I only did my part (in making her famous). As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you're intelligent you can read between the lines," he said.

Ray J hinted that the culprit was Kardashian's own mum, Kris Jenner, who he called " a real hustler."

He said he was embarrassed when the tape came out and felt that his Grammy winning sister Brandy would be asked not to invite him along to industry events.

"When it came out I was like 'damn I'm done.' Whatever my sister's invited to they're going to put in a note saying 'Don't bring RayJ"'!

In August last year Ray J married his Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star Princess Love.

Ray J also had an on again-off again relationship with Whitney Houston before she died in 2012.

- news.com.au