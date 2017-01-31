Pros and cons: Based on this crazed promo, will TV3's The Project be any good?

A new ad for TV3's upcoming 7pm chat show The Project is all kinds of crazy. Which way will the show go? We investigate.

Pro: There's singing and dancing

Musicals are so hot right now. Just ask Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Everyone at the ready now ... JAZZ HANDS!

Con: Jesse Mulligan's been there, done that

It wasn't that long ago he was on Seven Sharp, trading awkward banter with his indifferent co-hosts. Let's hope he's given a little more to do this time around.

Pro: Josh Thomson is awesome

The more airtime this man gets the better. The Project should give him entire segments where he just rambles for a bit, uninterrupted.

Con: This looks like a Lotto ad

TV3's one-minute promo is like candy for the eyeballs. Too much candy is bad for you, and no one wants to watch a half-hour Lotto ad every day at 7pm. They'll never get to sleep. Stay off the coffees and tone it the hells down, you guys.

Pro: Backflips

Josh Thomson is amazingly agile. Can he please be asked to do live backflips in The Project's first episode, to prove these are real? DO IT.

Con: This song sucks

All together now: "It's a conversation from the day's events ... It's a punchy summary of all the headlines ... it's a show in the know ... about how things go ..." Nope. Nup. Stop it. No one needs a TV version of Buzzfeed.

Pro: Kanoa Lloyd looks great in yellow

That's a hard colour for anyone to pull off.

Con: Dubstep breakdown

Don't use an electronic interlude to pretend you're down wif da youf. Dubstep is so 2012. No one listens to Skrillex anymore.

• The Project begins screening at 7pm on TV3 from February 20.

- NZ Herald