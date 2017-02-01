Broadcaster Jason Gunn suffers heart attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Beloved broadcaster Jason Gunn is in hospital recovering from a heart attack, calling it the "scariest day of my life".

The More FM host, 48, was at the gym yesterday morning when he became ill. He was absent from his afternoon show later that day.

He has since undergone an operation to put a stent put in and is expected to make a full recovery.

He spoke to his radio co-host Lana Seale in hospital, calling it "a bit of a fright" after believing he was "quite healthy".

"It's a lesson for all of us that you never take your health for granted," he said.

"When I went in to get an operation, isn't it amazing that all your troubles just disappear?

"All I could think of were my kids and wife Janine and my family. That's just the biggest injection of what's important."

The known prankster still made light of his situation, saying he called a nurse in a panic about a beeping coming from a machine, only to find it was out of paper.

Gunn's family is awaiting more test results this morning.

Gunn is famous for hosting children's TV show The Son of a Gunn Show with his sidekick puppet Thingie in the '90s. He has since hosted several shows including Dancing With the Stars and Back in the Room.

Last year, the Cantabrian fractured two vertebrae in his back after jumping in a wheelie bin.

Hundreds of Gunn's fans quickly took to Facebook to wish him a speedy recovery.

"I was stunned when I heard what happened," wrote one. "My daughter started to cry. She loves (him). Heart attacks can happen to anyone. Fitness or age, doesn't matter."

"Look after yourself Jase. My thoughts are with you and wishing a speedy recovery," said another.

