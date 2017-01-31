Director James Cameron has finally answered the one big Titanic question bugging us all

IF you've seen Titanic, you've probably spent some time shouting at the screen during the part at the end where Jack freezes to death in the water while his girlfriend Rose floats next to him on a giant plank-raft.

WHY COULDN'T SHE HAVE SHARED THE RAFT?

Yes, the tragic scene where Rose (Kate Winslet) climbs on the wooden door, while Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is forced to bob about in icy water and quickly dies has certainly been a source of frustration for viewers since the Oscar-winning movie was released in 1997.

But 20 years later, director James Cameron has finally shut down critics once and for all.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the 62-year-old was asked if - surely - there was room for both the characters on the lifesaving debris.

He replied: "Look, it's very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.' It's that simple."

Cameron then brought up a Mythbusters episode which claimed to have debunked the idea they couldn't have both squeezed on.

"OK, so let's really play that out: you're Jack, you're in water that's -2 degrees [celsius], your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won't just wash out two minutes later - which means you're underwater tying this thing on in - 2 degree water, and that's going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you're already dead," he said.

He continued, "So that wouldn't work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They're fun guys [Mythbuster hosts], but they're full of s**t."

Despite his firm stance, the director had previously admitted on Mythbusters that the scene could perhaps have been done differently.

"Maybe we screwed up and the board should have been a bit smaller, but the dude's [Jack] going down!" he declared.

