Rihanna has shared a first look at all-female Ocean's Eleven reboot, Ocean's 8

She's starring in the all-female Ocean's 8 film and Rihanna offered fans a sneak peek at the future blockbuster when she shared a snapshot of the A-list cast filming on the New York subway.

The pop princess, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share a teaser picture, which she captioned, 'First look at #Oceans8 .... Coming summer 2018', the Daily Mail reports.

Rihanna can be seen riding in a carriage alongside her famous co-stars, including Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Sarah Paulson, Ann Hathaway, Minday Kahling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina complete the line-up.

First looQ at #Oceans8 .... Coming summer 2018. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:08am PST

The star's fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of the all-female cast, enthusing how excited they were for the film.

The all-female spin-off of George Clooney's Ocean's Eleven centres around the eight women's plan to execute a heist in New York, spearheaded by leading lady Sandra.

The film is set for release in Summer 2018 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gary Ross is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Olivia Milch, and Steven Soderbergh and Jon Kilik producing.

Earlier this month, Rihanna was spotted in action on the set, clad in an all-black ensemble as the actresses filmed the key heist scene.

what u came for... A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

The stars were seen jumping out of the back of a van, trying not to look inconspicuous in their getaway vehicle.

Ocean's Eight is the fourth film in the series, following on from Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007).

Sandra plays the ex-con sister of Danny Ocean, Clooney's character from the first three instalment's.

A host of famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon, Zayn Malik, Anna Wintour and Adriana Lima are set to make cameo appearance.

Director Gary Ross discussed taking over from Ocean's trilogy director Steven Soderbergh in an interview with Slash Film.

'I think it's a pretty similar tone. You know, Steven Soderbergh and I are incredibly close friends, and we would not have done this if we weren't. This is very much an extension and a continuation.'

- NZ Herald