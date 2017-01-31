AP EXCLUSIVE: Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Representatives for a cemetery and the family of Judy Garland say her remains have been moved from New York to a Los Angeles mausoleum.

The transfer from a crypt in New York's Ferncliff Cemetery to Hollywood Forever Cemetery took place last Friday, Noelle Berman, a Hollywood Forever spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.

Garland's three children, including actress Liza Minnelli, live in Southern California and wanted to have Garland resting near them, Berman said.

The mausoleum is big enough to eventually include all her family, Berman said. Besides Minnelli, that includes her siblings Lorna and Joey Luft.

A private unveiling of Garland's crypt will be followed by a public celebration, the cemetery said.

Garland, the star of "The Wizard of Oz" and other classic films, died in 1969 at age 47.