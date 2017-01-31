3:30pm Tue 31 January
Winona Ryder's bizarre facial expressions at SAG Awards inspire hilarious memes

By Mark Molloy

Winona Ryder's incredible array of facial expressions as the Stranger Things cast celebrated a Screen Actors Guild Awards TV gong was the highlight of the night for many.

As David Harbour gave a politically-charged acceptance speech on behalf of the Stranger Things cast for best TV drama series, many viewers couldn't take their eyes away from his co-star's antics on stage.


Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the series, received a standing ovation for his speech, in which he declared: "We will hunt monsters."
"In light of all that's going on in the world today, it's difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things," he said.

"We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters," he added. "And when we are lost amid the hypocrisy and casual violence, we will punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalised."

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK

