Winona Ryder's bizarre facial expressions at SAG Awards inspire hilarious memes

By Mark Molloy

Winona Ryder's incredible array of facial expressions as the Stranger Things cast celebrated a Screen Actors Guild Awards TV gong was the highlight of the night for many.

As David Harbour gave a politically-charged acceptance speech on behalf of the Stranger Things cast for best TV drama series, many viewers couldn't take their eyes away from his co-star's antics on stage.

God bless Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/eCNjalxgW3 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder + floating pizza slice = Stranger Things

The best thing you'll see this week!#stranger #WinonaRyder #sagawards2017 pic.twitter.com/7TrYEj3VjU — Eric Seals  (@ericseals) 31 January 2017

winona ryder: one of the greatest actresses of our time pic.twitter.com/AmnJP1w9lQ — eloise (@winonaaryderr) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder is ordering a drink on stage. pic.twitter.com/9tpxg38bOL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) January 30, 2017

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder is a basically all of us following the news last week #sagawards pic.twitter.com/tTTvaf5ukr — Chris Allieri (@allieri) January 30, 2017

Wino Forever spent that ENTIRE #StrangerThings speech giving the Internet TROVES of GIF material. Thank you, Winona. #sagawards -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder experienced every human emotion on stage at the SAGs

https://t.co/9yq8m2Gc82 pic.twitter.com/r3gHM7eDs3 — Mashable (@mashable) January 30, 2017

Do hope Winona Ryder gets an award nomination for best performance in an acceptance speech — Ben Punter (@benpunter) January 30, 2017

Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the series, received a standing ovation for his speech, in which he declared: "We will hunt monsters."

"In light of all that's going on in the world today, it's difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things," he said.

"We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters," he added. "And when we are lost amid the hypocrisy and casual violence, we will punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalised."

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK