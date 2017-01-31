Mariah's World finale: Mariah Carey's new breakup song is (obviously) about James Packer

Mariah Carey is still reeling from her split from ex-fiance James Packer so much so that she's written a breakup ballad about him.

In the series finale of her reality series Mariah's World, Carey debuted the track titled I Don't.

And in typical Mariah form, it features high notes and dramatic lyrics.

"Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad. You messed up all we had.

Probably think I'm coming back. But I don't, I don't," Carey sings.

Speaking in the episode, Carey said she had turned her heartbreak into a song.

"Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings, and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through," she said.

Carey and Packer split after a whirlwind romance (and lots of PDA), with Carey keeping the $10 million engagement ring Packer gave her when he proposed.

In November, Carey told The Ellen DeGeneres Show she was philosophical about the split.

"Everything happens for a reason. Things are the way they are," she said.

Carey is now dating her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka, with the couple sharing a kiss in the Mariah's World finale.

