Dramatic footage shows drugged Mischa Barton ranting, screaming about 'witches'

Disturbing footage of a drugged Mischa Barton has emerged, showing the actor "erratic" and screaming after she had been given GHB.

In the TMZ video, Barton is seen hanging over her back fence screaming: "Anybody? Oh my God, it's over. I feel it. And it's angry."

She goes on: "We're dying, we're dying. I knew it, I knew it. I don't want anybody to know. Oh my god, it's terrifying".

The footage, released by gossip site TMZ, shows Barton calling her mother "a witch".

"Oh my mother. I always knew it. Oh you f***** witch. I knew it. What a witch.

I was right, I was right."

"I didn't want anybody to know. Oh my god, it's terrifying."

The former star of The OC has since released a statement saying she was drugged with GHB - a liquid known as a date rape drug.

In the statement to People magazine, Barton said: "On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday."

"While having drinks, I realised that something was not right as my behaviour was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," Barton said in the statement.

Barton said she "voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB".

"After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well."

Barton used the ordeal to issue a warning to young women. "This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."

