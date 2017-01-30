Guns N' Roses touch down in Wellington ahead of New Zealand tour

It's a big welcome to the concrete jungle for rockers Guns N' Roses today.

The band touched down in Wellington today for the first stop of their latest New Zealand tour.

Wellington Airport posted a photo to Twitter, writing: "Legends @gunsnroses have arrived ahead of their Wellington concert".

READ MORE:

• Auckland's stadium spectacular: Coldplay, Guns N' Roses, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Bieber



The group arrived in their own private plane, which has their logo - two guns and two roses in a bloody circle - emblazoned across it six times.

Not In This Lifetime is the latest tour for the band, which formed in 1985.

It marks the first time Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, founding members of the group, have performed in New Zealand since 1993.

The group will be joined by Australian band Wolfmother as the supporting act.

Guns N' Roses performs at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Thursday, before flying up to Auckland to perform at Western Springs on Saturday.

Any fans who have missed out on tickets are in luck. There are some seats available in all but the Embankment sections. The cheapest tickets will set you back $129, while Diamond General Admission Standing right by the stage will cost $349.

- NZ Herald