Stranger Things' David Harbour uses rousing awards speech as a 'calls for arms'

Things at the Screen Actors Guild Awards got a little strange last night.

The hit Netflix show Stranger Things picked up one of the top awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series.

In SAG tradition, only one actor did a speech on behalf of the cast, and the duty fell on David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper.

Beginning by talking about how it was "difficult to celebrate" the award after the horrors of Trump's 'Muslim ban', Harbour used his speech as a "call of arms" for the actors gathered at the ceremony.

"This award from you, who take your craft seriously, and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms for our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and, through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society ... by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone.

"We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.

"As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters.

"And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalised. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility."

The speech was met with a standing ovation from the crowd, many of whom had addressed the horrors of the ban throughout the night.

Harbour's young co-stars were also fans of the speech.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, called it "the best speech ever", while Matthew Modine, otherwise known as the villainous Dr Brenner, agreed, calling it "so good".

Harbour seemed humbled by the attention, telling his co-stars: "I hope you guys don't act like divas on Tuesday when we shoot."

Harbour and his co-stars will return to the town of Hawkins later this year, when Stranger Things returns for a nine-episode second season.

