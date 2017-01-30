Quotes from Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards

Remarks from winners and others at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards:

"This story is of unity, this story is what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins, every time. ... Thank you so much for appreciating these women. They are 'Hidden Figures' no more!" " Taraji P. Henson, accepting ensemble cast honors for the film "Hidden Figures," about African-American mathematicians in the 1960s space program.

___

"Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight's SAG Awards, I look out on the million or probably even the million and a half people in this room and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I won, the winner is me, landslide." " Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best comedy series actress for "Veep."

___

"To get to be a part even a tiny, tiny part of a group that cares about reflecting society and bringing people joy and making them laugh and giving people hope ... we're in a really tricky time in our country and things are very inexcusable and scary and need action, and I'm so grateful to be part of a group that cares and wants to reflect things back to society." " Emma Stone, best lead actress for the film "La La Land."

___

"What August (playwright August Wilson) did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color. And sometimes we don't have to shake the world and move the world and create anything that is going to be in the history book. The fact that we breathed and lived a life and was a god to our children, just that, means we have a story and it deserves to be told." " Viola Davis, best supporting film actress for "Fences."

____

"My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a Muslim. She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side and I'm able to see her and she's able to see me." " Mahershala Ali, best supporting film actor for "Moonlight."

Continued below.

Related Content UK leader Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine Watch NZH Local Focus: Dragon boat team bonds over life-changing surgery 'Hutjoy' and a busted knee on Shania Twain's Kiwi trail

___

"A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn't express their opinions when it comes to politics. But the truth is, actors are activists no matter what, because they embody the worth and humanity of all people." " Kerry Washington, nominated for the TV movie "Confirmation."

___

"Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you." " Ashton Kutcher, opening the ceremony.

___

"I'm shocked. I'm probably not as shocked as Jeffrey (fellow nominee Jeffrey Tambor), but I'm pretty shocked. I would like to go against the strain this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal. " William H. Macy, best comedy series actor for "Shameless."

___

"We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here, from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland .... And we know that it's going to be up to us and all of you probably, too, to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us." " Taylor Schilling, accepting the TV comedy ensemble cast award for "Orange is the New Black."

___

"Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words ... might be perceived as alternative facts or, worse yet, fake news." " Lily Tomlin, accepting SAG's lifetime achievement award.

___

"I'm often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump. And I honestly feel that (president No.) 36 would put his arm around (president No.) 45 and earnestly wish him success. And he would also whisper in his ear something he said often, as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale, 'Just don't piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat." " Bryan Cranston, winner for his portrayal of LBJ in the TV movie "All the Way."