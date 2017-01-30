3:38pm Mon 30 January
Partial list of winners at 23rd annual SAG Awards

A complete list of winners at Sunday's 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:

MOVIES:

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Stunt ensemble: "Hacksaw Ridge"

TELEVISION:

Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Comedy series cast: "Orange is the New Black"

Actor in a movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Actress in a movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

Life Achievement: Lily Tomlin

