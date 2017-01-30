SAG Awards 2017 live updates: Hollywood fires back at President Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

By News Corp Australia Network, Vicky Roach National Film Writer

Hollywood's most popular actors haven't held back in their opposition to US President Donald Trump and his newly imposed immigration ban at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards opened with several sharp political statements.

Ashton Kutcher opened the ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, "... and everyone in airports that belong in my America."

Kutcher's reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump that have excluded immigrants from seven nations and tied up others seeking entry into the country drew thunderous applause.

Loud cheers greeted statements denouncing the new immigration restrictions by comedy actress SAG winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a celebration of diversity by Taylor Schilling, who spoke after her series Orange is the New Black won best comedy series.

Since Trump's election, some have criticised entertainers for vocally opposing him.

Scandal actress Kerry Washington addressed that criticism during the ceremony's introduction. She told the audience, "Actors are activists no matter what."

During the ceremony, thewhole room erupted and yelled out "Power to the People".

SEE THE WINNERS AND HOW THE AWARDS UNFOLDED BELOW:

HIDDEN FIGURES WINS BEST PICTURE

Hidden Figures' win in for outstanding cast in a motion picture was the second big surprise of the evening.

Despite a record 14 Oscar nominations, La La Land wasn't even nominated for this prestigious award. In its absence, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea was widely regarded as the frontrunners.

"We stand here as proud actors." - @TherealTaraji on behalf of the cast of @HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/7oL24Vpo5V — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

DENZEL WINS HIS FIRST SAG

Denzel Washington took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Fences. He beat favourites Casey Affleck and Ryan Gosling in what was surely the biggest upset of the night.

​Even the two-time Oscar winner himself was caught by surprise, admitting to being unprepared when he took to the podium to accept the award.

​EMMA STONE GETS HER LA LA GONG

La La Land's status as Oscars darling was confirmed by Emma Stone's win for best actress but her muddled but heartfelt and breathless acceptance speech took some of the gloss off the prestigious vote of acknowledgement from her peers.

As she was being wrapped up she said: "I was just going to say I feel insecure a lot of the time. Genuinely. And feeling like I could deserve anything like this requires mental gymnastics for me. I was thinking about the films and the art and the shows that I've seen this year.

"To get to be even a tiny part of a group of people that cares about reflecting society and giving people joy and hope... we're in a really tricky time in the world in our country and things are very inexcusable and scary and need action."

"I'm so grateful to be a part of a group of people that care!" - Emma Stone #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oCCYuxKRmc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

NETFLIX'S SURPRISING WIN

Move over The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and Westworld. There's a new TV show that's a force to be reckoned with.

The crowd erupted when Stranger Things' win for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, especially since it took out none of the individual prizes.

Actor David Harbour's acceptance speech was similarly unexpected, but equally well-received.

"This is unreal. I'd just like to say that with all that's going on tonight, it's hard to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things.

"We are united in that we are all human beings and we're all here together on this painful and mysterious ride that is being alive."

"We will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, we will hunt monsters, and when we are lost, we will punch some people in the face, and we will do it all with soul, with heart and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility."

THE CROWN WINS AGAIN

Claire Foy took home the award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series after John Lithgow won his Best Actor role.

"This is a night for actors. I love them. I'm very honored to be one." - Claire Foy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/W80Lve4UKU — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

LITHGOW WINS FOR WINSTON CHURCHILL ROLE

John Lithgow took the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for his part in The Crown.

MODERN FAMILY STARS PLAY UP AT SAGS

Eric Stonestreet just posted this picture of him with Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganielo on Instagram.

LILY TOMLIN GETS STANDING OVATION WITH HER WIT

Veteran actor and longtime activist Lily Tomlin weighed in when she received her Longtime Achievement Award from 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton (Jane Fonda failed to make an expected appearance due to illness.)

"What a week this has been though," said Tomlin in what was the funniest speech of the evening.

"You are kind of anti-climatic. Did you hear? The doomsday clock has been moved to two and a half minutes to midnight and this award came just in time."

After 50 years in the business, Lily Tomlin has some sage advice for actors! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/sTo9eauoos — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

BRYAN CRANSTON'S MESSAGE TO TRUMP

Bryan Cranston finally got to lay the ghost of Breaking Bad's Walter White to rest when he won best actor in a miniseries or TV movie his tranformative performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way.

In accepting his award, he said he had been asked: "How would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump"

He then said: "Honestly I feel 36 (Johnson) would put his arm around 45 (Trump) and earnestly wish him success. He would also whisper in his ear, something he said often as a form of encouragement ... just don't p**s in the soup all of us gotta eat."

"Thank you so much to all of our brothers and sisters in SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored." - @BryanCranston #sagawards pic.twitter.com/uytsWKEunS — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

SARAH PAULSON WINS FOR O.J. ROLE

Paulson took the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

She played the role of Marcia Clark in the TV series.

MOONLIGHT GETS FIRST GONG

Mahershala Ali got the award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Moonlight.

Most industry observers believe the main prizes will be split between La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea.

So there were no upsets when Mahersala Ali took home the award for best supporting actor.

VIOLA DAVIS WINS FOR FENCES

As expected she took out the award Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Fences. She received a standing ovation.

Davis is firming up as the Oscar favourite for best supporting actress after adding a SAG Award to her Golden Globe win.

Kidman is now a long shot for the golden statuette.

OITNB WINS FOR BEST ENSEMBLE IN COMEDY

The cast of Orange is the New Black accepted their gong on stage. We couldn't see Aussie star Ruby Rose, who is in the popular Netflix show.

MACY GETS HIS GONG

William H Macy, who won best actor in a comedy series:

"I'd like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump... For making Frank Gallagher seem completely normal."

JULIA-LOUIS DREYFUS WINS FOR VEEP AGAIN

​After winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy series, Julia Louis-Drefuss (Veep) said she was the daughter of an immigrant and described the migrant ban as "unAmerican."

ASHTON KUTCHER OPENS AWARDS

As expected, this year's SAG Awards were unusually political, as Hollywood absorbed news of President Donald Trump's Muslin travel ban.

Host Ashton Kutcher began by declaring himself a "citizen of the world."

"Good evening everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you."

2017 SAG AWARD NOMINATIONS

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Dr. Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals





TELEVISION

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is The New Black

Veep



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riz Ahmed

Sterling K. Brown

Bryan Cranston

John Turturro

Courtney B. Vance



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard

Felicity Huffman

Audra McDonald

Sarah Paulson

Kerry Washington



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

- news.com.au