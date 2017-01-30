Miss Universe contest starts in scandal-hit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " The Miss Universe contest has started in the Philippines, a country deeply fascinated with beauty contests but also under an international spotlight because of the president's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs and a police scandal.

American comedian and pageant host Steve Harvey opened the show Monday with a pledge to announce the right winner after he named the wrong one a year ago when the contest was held in Las Vegas, causing an uproar.

Eighty-six candidates are vying for the crown, currently held by Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte was invited but has not shown up after holding a midnight news conference where he fumed over the involvement of anti-drug policemen in the kidnapping and killing of a South Korean man.